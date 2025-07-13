news
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?
The Linux desktop offers so many options, ranging from the overly simple to the very complex. You could go with Cinnamon, the default desktop for Linux Mint, which is about as simple as they come, to i3, a tiling window manager that is very efficient but has a pretty steep learning curve.
Somewhere in the middle of all that, you’ll find a plethora of desktop environments, each of which offers a different take on usage.
One of those desktop environments is GNOME, which stands for GNU Object Modeling Environment. GNOME has been around for a long time. I was lucky enough to hop on board the GNOME train way back during its beta stages, and I’ve used every iteration since (as well as desktops that are based on GNOME), and if there’s one way I would describe GNOME it would be:
Minimal but highly efficient.
Back in the earlier days of GNOME, it very much followed the traditional desktop path. There was a bottom panel, a menu, clickable desktop icons … essentially, all the trappings of a standard desktop. When GNOME 3 arrived (aka GNOME Shell), everything changed, and the Linux community was up in arms because they saw the change as unnecessary.