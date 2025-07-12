news
Canonical Plans for a Fully Functional Desktop Session on RISC-V with Ubuntu 25.10
Last month, Canonical announced a significant change for RISC-V users that will drop support for most of the existing RISC-V hardware, as the company plans to raise the required RISC-V ISA profile family from RVA20 to RVA23. This means that about 90 percent of RISC-V devices won’t be able to run Ubuntu 25.10.
In October 2024, RISC-V International announced the ratification of the RVA23 profile standard, which promises to further accelerate the RISC-V software ecosystem by providing a platform target that ensures compatibility across RISC-V implementations.