news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Personal Reflections On Immutable Linux
Immutable distributions are slowly spreading across the Linux world– but should you care? Are they hacker friendly? What does “immutable” mean, anyway?
XDA ☛ 5 must-have VMs I run on Proxmox
Virtual machines may have a higher performance overhead compared to containers, but they’re perfect for experimenting with different operating systems. As someone who typically runs weird experiments inside virtual machines, I often end up deleting my VMs when I’m done with the project.
Lumina AI Debuts RCL 2.7.0 with Native Linux Support for GPU-Free Machine Learning
Applications
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ KeePass 2.59 Released! KDB Import / Export & backdoored Windows 11 on ARM64
KeePass, the popular lightweight password manager application, released new 2.59 version one day ago. The new release of this free open-source app enhanced ARM64 CPU architecture type support, introduced code optimizations, performance improvements, and some bug-fixes.
