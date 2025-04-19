news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2025



Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25 | Krita

Krita 6.0.0-prealpha now supports PyQt6, and all built-in Python plugins have been updated to support it alongside PyQt5. (Change, by Freya Lupen)

User-made plugins will require updating by the author to work on Krita 6. Krita 6 will not be released any time soon, but for plugin authors who want to get a head start, see the change link for porting tips!

Krita doesn't yet support the Linux compositor Wayland, but it can now be enabled for testing purposes on the unstable nightly builds by setting the environment variable QT_QPA_PLATFORM=wayland. (Change, by Nicolas Fella)