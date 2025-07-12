news
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux, ESP32, and More
CNX Software ☛ Hugging Face’s Reachy Mini is an open-source Hey Hi (AI) robot for your computer or Raspberry Pi 5
Better known for its artificial intelligence software solutions, Hugging Face has now introduced the Reachy Mini open-source desktop robot, designed to deploy Hey Hi (AI) applications that interface with the physical world. The robot comes with a camera, microphones, and a speaker, and can move its 6 DoF (degrees of freedom) head, rotate its body, or wave its antennas. >
CNX Software ☛ M5Stack Stamp-S3A WiFi and BLE IoT module benefits from optimized antenna design, lower power consumption
M5Stack Stamp-S3A, also known as M5StampS3A, is an update to the M5Stamp S3 ESP32-S3 module introduced in 2023 with an optimized antenna design, lower power consumption, a larger user button, and a different logic for the RGB LED control. Other features remain the same with 8MB Flash, RGB LED, input button, and 23 GPIOs all in a tiny 26 x 18mm form factor. Two versions are available: the Stamp-S3A without pre-soldered headers and the Stamp-S3A PIN1.27 with headers soldered on the board and an orange heat-resistant cover.
CNX Software ☛ Industrial 6-Channel RP2350 relay module offers RS485 interface, Raspberry Pi Pico HAT support
Waveshare RP2350-Relay-6CH is a Raspberry Pi RP2350-based industrial 6-channel relay module with an isolated RS485 interface, 7 to 36V DC input via a terminal block, and support for Raspberry Pi Pico HATs. Each relay is isolated and can handle 250VAC/30VDC up to 10A, a USB-C port is used for firmware updates, and the module also includes a buzzer, a few LEDs, as well as Reset and BOOT buttons, with everything housed in a DIN-Rail enclosure. Waveshare RP2350-Relay-6CH specifications: Microcontroller – Raspberry Pi RP2350B CPU Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @ 150 MHz with Arm Trustzone, Secure boot OR Dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 @ 150 MHz Either two cores can be used.
Linux Gizmos ☛ RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4 Starts at $11.90
The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4, previewed earlier this year, is now available from DFRobot starting at $11.90. This compact board handles real-time image processing and video streaming, combining the ESP32-P4 SoC with an ESP32-C6 co-processor for wireless projects.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module
Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Scammers on Facebook (Farcebook) try to ruin Bambu Lab’s big 3D printer sale — site has been rife with fake ads for 3D printers
Facebook has been rife with fake ads for 3D printers in an attempt to con you out of money.