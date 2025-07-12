news
today's howtos
But she's a girl... ☛ Building a NAS
As I read more about setting up a NAS, I realised that I could do more than just serve files. Most NAS operating systems allow you to run Docker containers (to run applications in a ‘sandboxed’ way), and also let you run whole other operating systems in a VM. As many online services become expensive, AI-infested, privacy-intruding nightmares, having the ability to self-host some simple services for myself becomes more and more attractive, so I wanted hardware and software which would make this easier.
Brad Taunt ☛ Building a Simple Router with OpenBSD
I’m hardly a “networking” or system admin expert. Even still, I’ve always been interested in the concept of building out my own home router with OpenBSD. It seemed so “hacky” and cool! The problem is that most of the tutorials I stumble across on the [Internet] seem so daunting. I normally read through the guides (maybe even poke around the core man docs for a bit as well) but always end up returning to my default ISP setup.
But that all changes today! Best of all, you can come along for the ride!
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-07-04 [Older] How to install Luanti on Kubuntu 24.04
2025-07-09 [Older] How to install LeoCAD onKubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-07-08 [Older] How to install LeoCAD on Kubuntu 24.04
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on AlmaLinux 10
Network security has become a critical concern for organizations worldwide, with cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace. System administrators and cybersecurity professionals require robust tools to assess network vulnerabilities and maintain security posture effectively.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on Manjaro
Installing SeaMonkey on Manjaro GNU/Linux offers users access to one of the most comprehensive internet suites available for GNU/Linux distributions. This powerful application combines a web browser, email client, HTML editor, and IRC chat client into a single, integrated package.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Perl remains one of the most powerful and versatile scripting languages in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, offering exceptional capabilities for system administration, web development, and text processing tasks. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, with its enterprise-grade stability and enhanced security features, provides an ideal platform for Perl development and deployment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux has never been easier thanks to modern Wine management tools. Bottles stands out as the premier solution for creating isolated backdoored Windows environments on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, offering enterprise-grade stability with user-friendly functionality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Spotify on Linux Mint 22
Music streaming has revolutionized how we consume audio content, and Spotify stands as one of the most popular platforms worldwide. For Linux Mint 22 users, accessing Spotify’s vast music library requires proper installation methods that ensure optimal performance and seamless updates.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Minikube on AlmaLinux 10
Minikube represents a powerful solution for developers seeking to run Kubernetes clusters locally. This lightweight Kubernetes implementation enables developers to test applications, experiment with container orchestration, and learn Kubernetes concepts without requiring expensive cloud infrastructure or complex multi-node setups. What makes Minikube essential for modern development?
dwaves.de ☛ How to install GNU GNU/Linux Debian 13