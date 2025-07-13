Searching your file system can be tricky. For example, do you sometimes find it difficult to be specific or exact? Or perhaps it's too noisy? Regex can solve these issues and more. It's powerful, universal, and flexible, and the basics will carry you a very long way.

What is Regex?

Regex is a pattern-matching language; it's a way to expressively describe patterns that match strings (e.g., words or sentences). For example, say you're searching your hard drive for an image called foo, but you cannot remember if it's a JPEG or a PNG. We can use regex with fd like this: fd 'foo\.(jpg|png)'.

Many utilities make use of regex for searching, transforming, and interacting with text. For example, grep -E [regex], find -regex [regex], or fd [regex]. Using regex means that you can be very precise.