Loris Cro ☛ Zig's New Async I/O
In the Zig Roadmap 2026 stream Andrew announced a new way of doing I/O, let’s see what are the goals of this upcoming design and how that relates to the revival of async / await in Zig.
Zach Flower ☛ Duplicating a Database Record in Laravel
In one of the projects I’m working—a custom job board for a company in the energy and infrastructure industry—I recently had a need to add a “copy to” feature, allowing hiring managers to copy an application to another listing without modifying or removing the original record. It’s not a straight copy, though. Most of the values remain unchanged, but the status of the new application itself needs to be reset, and the relationship to the new Job obviously changes as well.
Dave Gauer ☛ Super Easy* 2-Stage Git Deployment
One-sentence summary: A bare Git repo on the server acts as an in-between for pushing and pulling updates.
[Old] Medium ☛ Liskov Substitution Principle. Ensuring Consistency and Flexibility…
The Liskov Substitution Principle (LSP) is a fundamental design principle in clean architecture that ensures derived classes or components can stand in for their base types without altering the functionality of the program. This is key for building stable, flexible applications where components are interchangeable, allowing systems to be extended with ease.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
HowTo Geek ☛ Boost Your Linux Terminal Productivity by Learning This Advanced Search Syntax
Searching your file system can be tricky. For example, do you sometimes find it difficult to be specific or exact? Or perhaps it's too noisy? Regex can solve these issues and more. It's powerful, universal, and flexible, and the basics will carry you a very long way.
What is Regex?
Regex is a pattern-matching language; it's a way to expressively describe patterns that match strings (e.g., words or sentences). For example, say you're searching your hard drive for an image called foo, but you cannot remember if it's a JPEG or a PNG. We can use regex with fd like this: fd 'foo\.(jpg|png)'.
Many utilities make use of regex for searching, transforming, and interacting with text. For example, grep -E [regex], find -regex [regex], or fd [regex]. Using regex means that you can be very precise.
