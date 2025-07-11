news
Calibre 8.6 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Database Restore Performance
Coming just a week after Calibre 8.5, the Calibre 8.6 release promises to significantly improve the database restoring performance, adds support for the La Presse news source, and adds 'Search "not in"' and 'Filter "not in'" buttons to the Manage Authors and Manage Items options.
Calibre 8.6 also adds a tweak to Preferences > Tweaks to allow displaying the sort value for book series in the Tag browser, adds a checkbox in Content Server's user preferences to prevent a user account from changing its own password via the web interface, and updates the Welcome wizard to change the default output format to AZW3 for Kindle as the MOBI format is now obsolete.