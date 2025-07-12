news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2025



Quoting: Lenovo readies WMI driver for gaming handhelds with Linux 6.17 —

Lenovo is preparing official Linux support for its handheld gaming devices with a new WMI driver set to debut in Linux kernel version 6.17. Submitted by developer Derek Clark, the patch introduces a platform driver for Legion handhelds such as the Legion Go S, offering native access to power profiles and hardware-level toggles.

The update marks a notable shift for Linux users on AMD-based handhelds. Once merged, it will allow gamers to switch between performance modes and energy-saving settings directly through the Linux sysfs interface, without relying on Windows-specific software like Armoury Crate or external scripts.

The Legion WMI driver follows a similar pattern to Asus' approach with its ROG Ally series but is tailored specifically for Lenovo's embedded controller. It offers kernel-level hooks for managing thermal policies and performance curves, which can be particularly useful for developers and Linux-based platforms such as SteamOS.