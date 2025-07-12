news
Games: Fanatical, SuperWEIRD, Steam Deck, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build your own Capcom Summer Bundle with Fanatical
A little Capcom for the weekend? Fanatical have released an easy way to save some monies in the Build your own Capcom Summer Bundle.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Try having a shotgun for an arm in the demo for Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation
Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation is an upcoming retro-styled completely over the top FPS, it looks awesome and a demo is now live.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SuperWEIRD is a co-op mixture of automation, tower defense and adventuring
SuperWEIRD is the next planned game from developers Luden.io, merging together a few different genres into something thoroughly odd.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation for Linux gets upgraded to the latest v3.1
The dev of the popular Lossless Scaling app has been helping the lsfg-vk project that brings Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation to Linux to get it upgraded. Quite exciting news that GamingOnLinux shared recently, and progress on improving it has been ongoing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to install Battle.net on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck for World of Warcraft and Starcraft
Want to get Battle.net on your Linux system like SteamOS and Steam Deck? Here's a guide giving you the options to play World of Warcraft and Starcraft.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Craft-and-thrive adventure Squirreled Away tweaks the graphics for Steam Deck players
Squirreled Away is a cute casual craft-and-thrive adventure that you can play solo or with friends, and now it should work great out of the box on Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rotate and unfold the world in the wonderful 3D platformer PaperKlay - now Steam Deck Verified
Now Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible! PaperKlay is a gorgeous 3D platformer collect-a-thon with a world made of paper, cardboard and clay.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stress-testing app OCCT switches to Vulkan by default dropping DirectX
The popular stress-testing app OCCT recently landed on Steam, and the first major update here swaps DirectX for Vulkan by default.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unrailed! gets fixed for Steam Deck and an update for controllers on Linux / macOS
Unrailed! from Indoor Astronaut is a great co-op multiplayer game that's good fun with friends, and now works properly on Steam Deck / Linux again.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Multiple games from Slitherine are free to keep for a limited time like Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
If you're totally broke you can claim some free games to keep on Steam right now, thanks to game publisher Slitherine Ltd.