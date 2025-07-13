news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025



Quoting: Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start | ZDNET —

I love a good laptop or desktop that comes pre-installed with Linux. It's even better when said hardware is equal parts beauty and power. When German company Tuxedo Computers sent me a new InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen 9 to review, I knew it would be something special.

I was not let down.

The company works with several ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) to create, design, and develop laptops. Tuxedo Computers is constantly in contact with those ODMs to evaluate customizations in terms of chassis, color, different display panels, keyboards, cooling, CPU/GPU options, and more.