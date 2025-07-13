news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Using SLAPPs to Cover Up Sexual Abuse and Strangulation
The exact same legal team of the Serial Strangler from Microsoft and Garrett already has a history fighting against "metoo"
-
Adding the Voice of Writers to UK SLAPP Reform
The journey to repair antiquated (monarchy era) laws will likely be long
New
-
Plunder at the Second-Largest Institution in Europe
cuts, neglect, health problems, even early deaths
-
Links 12/07/2025: Political Developments, Attack on Opposition, Climate Actions
-
Gemini Links 12/07/2025: Melodic Musings and Small Web July
-
Links 12/07/2025: Jail in China for Homoerotica, South Korea Discriminates Against Old Workers
-
If Only Everything Was Rewritten in Rust, We'd Have No More Security Issues?
Nope.
-
Links 12/07/2025: Birdwatching and Fake/Misleading Wall Street 'Valuation' Figures
-
Gemini Links 12/07/2025: How to Avoid Writing, Apps for Android
-
EPO Staff Committee on Harassment in the Workplace
slides
-
EPO Takes More Money From Staff for Speculation (Pensions), Actuarial Study Explains the Impact
"The key change in this year’s Actuarial Study, due to cascading the new “risk appetite” from the financial study, is a significant increase of the total pension contribution rate of 5.7 percentage points, up to a total of 37.8%. This is driven by an unprecedented decrease in the discount rate of 105 bps down to 2.2%."
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 11, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, July 11, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
