Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub

The Mozilla VPN Flatpak is current in the process of verification (reminder: Linux Mint does hides unverified Flatpak apps in its Software Manager by default, so if you’re reading from there, keep that in mind) but is an official upload, maintained by Mozilla directly.

The Mozilla VPN client is open source software and although it is already available to install on Ubuntu-based distributions as a DEB package from the Mozilla APT repo, packages for other Linux distributions were not provided, with such users advised to ‘compile it from source’.

That makes the arrival of the Mozilla VPN client on Flathub, the most popular desktop1 Linux app store, all the more notable — the official Mozilla VPN extension for Firefox is Windows only, too.

Using an official desktop client is not strictly necessary to use most VPNs on Linux, but having one is certainly convenient (hence the positive reaction to the recent NordVPN Linux GUI addition).