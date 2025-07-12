news
Linux Kamarada 15.6: integrated to your smartphone and complete with utilities
I am proud to announce that Linux Kamarada 15.6 is ready for everyone to use!
Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution based on openSUSE Leap and is intended for use on desktops at home and at work, in both private companies and government entities. It features the essential software selection for any Linux installation and a nice looking modern desktop.
Linux Kamarada 15.6 is not created “from scratch”, but based on a major distribution that is openSUSE Leap 15.6. The same version number (15.6) was adopted to emphasize the alignment between the distros. While openSUSE Leap is a general purpose Linux distro, offering a stable operating system for both personal computers and servers, as well as tools for developers and system administrators, Linux Kamarada is focused on personal computers and novice users.
Newcomers can find the new release on the Download page. If you are a Linux Kamarada user already, you can find directions on how to upgrade on this page.
Let’s see what’s changed on Linux Kamarada from the previous release (15.5) to the current release (15.6).