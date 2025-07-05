Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish

news

Permit me a personal observation: Where once I would run for the hills at the mere thought of running a distro based on Arch, today I would willingly embrace the opportunity, if for no other reason than the power and speed involved in running an Arch-based distro.

While the Linux universe is full of distros—314 active distributions, according to Distrowatch—there are arguably only a handful that strike a good balance between high performance and great aesthetics.

One such distro is Bluestar Linux.

Before diving in, it’s worth mentioning what kind of hardware Bluestar Linux expects. While the folks at Bluestar say you can get by with a 1 GHz processor, 1 GB RAM, and 6.5 GB storage, they recommend a 2 GB or faster processor, 2-4 GB (or more) RAM, and 20 GB storage. This pretty means that unless your hardware is truly from a bygone era, you should be all set.