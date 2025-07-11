Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Bootlin, and More

The wall, the journalist Brian Anderson writes in his new book, Loud and Clear, “weighed as much as a dozen full-grown elephants” and “stretched the length of a regulation basketball court.” At each tour stop, roadies would assemble the nearly 600 speakers that, when operable, stood at about the height of a small apartment building and sounded “as loud as a jet engine at close range.” During outdoor shows, fans could be up to a quarter mile from the stage and still hear Jerry Garcia’s guitar runs with depth and clarity. But a relatively short time after its creation, the complexity and expense of maintaining the wall catalyzed the band’s first serious brush with burnout—and, Anderson argues, played a factor in its hiatus.