Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2025



Quoting: Free software is different from open-source: the GNU project is 40 —

On the 27th of September, a small group met in Switzerland to celebrate a 40th birthday. There wasn’t a cake, but a series of talks titled with the likes of “Freedom in computing, 40 years after starting to really protect it.”

The celebration commemorated 40 years since Richard Stallman announced a plan to develop the GNU operating system – entirely composed of free software. In honor of this, here’s our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux, free software, and open-source.