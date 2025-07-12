This Week in GNOME and Parental Controls in GNOME

This month I have been accepted as a contractor to work on the Parental Controls frontent and integration as part of the Digital Wellbeing project. I'm very happy to take part in this cool endeavour, and very grateful to the GNOME Foundation for giving me this opportunity - special thanks to Steven Deobald and Allan Day for interviewing me and helping me connect with the team, despite our timezone compatibility :)

The idea is to redesign the Parental Controls app UI to bring it on par with modern GNOME apps, and integrate the parental controls in the GNOME Shell lock screen with collaboration with gnome-control-center. There also new features to be added, such as Screen Time monitoring and setting limits, Bedtime Schedule and Web Filtering support.