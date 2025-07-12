Tux Machines

Our commitment to donor privacy at Tor

At the Tor Project, transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with KDE Frameworks 6.16, a release that promises to improve your system’s ability to detect which GPU is the most powerful one for the “Run this program using the more powerful GPU” feature.

Calibre 8.6 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Database Restore Performance

Coming just a week after Calibre 8.5, the Calibre 8.6 release promises to significantly improve the database restoring performance, adds support for the La Presse news source, and adds ‘Search “not in”‘ and ‘Filter “not in'” buttons to the Manage Authors and Manage Items options.

System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series

More than a year since the previous Adder WS refresh, System76’s high-end Linux laptop now features the NVIDIA 50 GPU series, namely the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070, as well as the Intel Core Ultra i9 275HX CPU with 24 cores, 36MB cache, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) was released on October 10th, 2024, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2025. Ubuntu 24.10 was powered by the Linux 6.11 kernel series and featured the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series.

LinuxGizmos.com

RISC-V-Based FireBeetle 2 with ESP32-P4 Starts at $11.90

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4, previewed earlier this year, is now available from DFRobot starting at $11.90. This compact board handles real-time image processing and video streaming, combining the ESP32-P4 SoC with an ESP32-C6 co-processor for wireless projects.

Radxa Fanless Network Router Offers 4 GbE Ports and NVMe Storage Up to 4TB

The Radxa E24C is a fanless network computer based on the Rockchip RK3528A processor, designed for routing, edge networking, and industrial tasks. It combines four RJ45 ports, 4K HDMI output, and an M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed storage in a compact enclosure.

Low-Cost WT99P4C5-S1 Pairs ESP32-P4 SoC with ESP32-C5 Wi-Fi 6 Module

Wireless-Tag’s WT99P4C5-S1 is a versatile multimedia development board built around the WT0132P4-A1 core module, which integrates Espressif’s ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V SoC. According to the company, this board targets applications such as AIoT, Human-Machine Interfaces, and edge computing, offering extensive connectivity, audio features, and multimedia expansion options.

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2025

Dogs playing in the Surf

Updated This Past Day

  1. Slopwatch: A Cause for Hope, the Hype is Dying
    For about a month we showed that becoming a slopfarm - for several weeks - resulted in utter failure and ruin for BetaNews
  2. The EFF Sided With the Team That Strangles Women and Tells Women to Kill Themselves
    They say that apathy and inaction are a form of a "stance"
  3. Exemplary List of Things That Are Not Artificial Intelligence or Even Intelligence
    The "age of AI" or "era of AI" or "AI revolution" mostly boils down to rebranding, just like "the cloud"
  4. GitHub Copilot Can Cause the Bankruptcy of GitHub to Come Sooner and GitHub to be Shut Down Just Like Skype
    Some publicly available information suggests that even for each paid subscriber for plagiarism (LLM 'coding') GitHub Copilot still loses more money than it makes

    New

  5. Microsoft - Like IBM - Does the "Relocation" Tricks (Start Over Elsewhere, Then Get Sacked by Microsoft)
    It is a "low blow" or a "dick move"
  6. After the Free Software Foundation's Campaign to Raise Money Let's See Campaigns to Finish Off Microsoft (Vista 11, GitHub etc.)
    Microsoft is in effect collapsing
  7. Your Publications Have No Major Impact Unless or Until You "Get Some Heat"
    we're on the right track
  8. Links 11/07/2025: Censorship Worsening, 3D Printing Success Stories, UK and France Unite Around Nukes
    Links for the day
  9. Gemini Links 11/07/2025: Zorin OS and Scriptonite Updates
    Links for the day
  10. Links 11/07/2025: Hardware, Russia, and China
    Links for the day
  11. Links 11/07/2025: Intel Collapsing and Microsoft Resorts to Bribery to Push Slop Via Obligatory Education
    Links for the day
  12. "Nat [Friedman] and [the Serial Strangler From Microsoft] Were Always Exceptionally Close," Says Former Housemate and Colleague
    Now Alex (hiding behind another name when that suits him) not only attacks women but also people who merely report what he did to women
  13. New Letter From the European Patent Office Explains How the Office Plots to Grant Many Illegal Patents, a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy of 'Growth'
    Open letter to Mr Rowan (VP1) and Mr Aledo Lopez (COO)
  14. Abuse of Process
    5RB is employing people who help violent men
  15. What Microsoft's Nat Friedman and Microsoft Lunduke Have in Common
    "Get in da car; No time to explain, loser"
  16. Microsoft and IBM Don't Have Much of a Future (They Mostly Pretend at This Point)
    IBM and Microsoft are in some ways alike but in many ways different
  17. It's Not Just Twitter (or X.com) That's Dying, Microsoft's Equivalent is Dying Also
    Unable to find a business model
  18. Wayland is Bad for the Planet
    If you use Wayland, it'll take you longer to accomplish tasks and you will consume more energy (or battery life)
  19. Legitimising Those Who Sabotage You
    Microsoft is a very malicious company
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 10, 2025
    IRC logs for Thursday, July 10, 2025
  22. On Microsoft Layoffs
    we might be looking at about 60,000 Microsoft layoffs since 2023
  23. EPO Management Already Breaks Its Own Promise (Lie) on "Bringing Teams Together"
    This gut-punching move happened just 2 days ago
  24. Gemini Links 11/07/2025: Occupation of 2025 and "Old Man Yells At Soundcloud"
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation
Games-related picks
Red Hat Offers Free RHEL Access for Business Developers
Red Hat’s new dev program, Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Business Developers
Miracle-WM 0.6 Released with Rounded Corners Support
Miracle-WM 0.6.0 tiling Wayland window manager lands with rounded corners
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features newer Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics.
Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
Wayland, an open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol and architecture, has been updated to version 1.24 today with various new features and improvements.
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” reached end-of-life today, July 10th, 2025, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.
Bluestar Linux: Arch Power, User-Friendly Polish
Think Arch is only for the hardcore? Bluestar Linux rewrites the rules—delivering power, polish, and zero intimidation
"LLM Coding is a Scam" [original]
From libreplanet-discuss
Politics Inside Free Software [original]
Free Software is about technical things and also the philosophy of sharing, or ethics limited to the idea of sharing
 
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
4 more stories regarding GNU/Linux
Hardware: Fairphone, Arduino, and More
some hardware picks
today's leftovers
Events/'Linux' Foundation and pgmoneta 0.18 released
Programming Leftovers
Development with R and more
Security and Windows TCO
mostly the latter, Windows TCO
KDE Frameworks 6.16 Improves Plasma’s Ability to Detect the Most Powerful GPU
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.16 as the latest update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries for Qt, providing commonly needed functionality to KDE apps and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reached End of Life on 10th July 2025
forced upgrade
Calibre 8.6 Open-Source E-Book Manager Improves Database Restore Performance
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 8.6 today as the latest version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
in games and more
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Applications: E-mail, Karton, and More
software leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Bootlin, and More
devices and gadgets
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Red Hat Leftovers
latest in redhat.com
Linux Magazine: Latest Edition
But paywalled
Android Leftovers
Google launches Android Canary program for Pixel users who want to live on the bleeding edge
5 Ways I Fight Linux’s App Gap and Use All the Software I Need
Do you want to use Linux but feel worried that your favorite apps won’t work
Wayback Becomes Part of the FreeDesktop.org Ecosystem
The Wayback project, a X11 compatibility layer that allows running X11 desktop environments using Wayland
I Use This 17-Year Old Linux App to Easily Back Up My Files
Looking for an easy-to-use but flexible method of backing up your files on a Linux desktop
Red Hat sweetens the RHEL deal for biz devs – just don't put it in prod
Up to 25 instances for free, but only to play with
I Use Fedora Linux Daily, but These 3 Things Drive Me Nuts
To me, most Linux distros are essentially the same
4 things Linux does better than Windows for the average user
As much as I'd like to see it change, Windows 11 remains a far more popular choice for consumers at large than Linux is
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
Ubuntu 24.04.3 HWE Stack Provides a Major Mesa Upgrade
Existing users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will receive an updated hardware enablement (HWE) stack this month
Project Seeks Input on Future of 32-bit ARM
The openSUSE Project is seeking community input to determine whether it should continue supporting 32-bit ARM architectures
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.6, Linux 6.12.37, Linux 6.6.97, Linux 6.1.144, and Linux 5.15.187
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.6 kernel
ExTiX's new release is an even better Windows 11-like Linux desktop
I find the latest version of ExTiX to be an elegant desktop that any user would feel right at home on
Games: RTS Rush Humble Bundle, Blessed Burden, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 7 stories
Some of the latest articles
Putting Microsoft SLAPPs in the Bin Where They Belong [original]
Attacks on the mere publication of GNU/Linux news won't be tolerated
Security Leftovers
Linux and more
From Open Source User to Fedora Contributor
I started my open-source journey when I got my first laptop
Re-designing signing in Fedora
Over the past few months I’ve spent some time on-and-off working on Sigul and some related tools
Sparky Linux: “Takes the Options Ball and Runs With It!”
Our reviewer dives into Sparky Linux and discovers a distro bursting with choices, flexibility
Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.3, the latest stable version of this open-source music player software that brings various new features and bug fixes.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux-focused picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and licensing focus
Web Browsers (Slop Nonsense) and Content Management Systems (CMS)
Some WWW-centric additions
Programming and Standards
Development centric stuff
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino
retro also
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
from the official site mostly
Android Leftovers
This new setting in Android ensures core Google services are always up to date
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts, mostly idroot
Thunderbird ESR: Fresh functions for Mozilla's email client and monthly development update
some Thunderbird news
Krita 5.2.10 Rolls Out with Bug Fixes Ahead of Major Feature Releases
Krita 5.2.10, a free and open-source digital painting app
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps
The way Ubuntu boots on the Raspberry is changing in questing
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case
MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back
Hello, my fellow and soon-to-be fellow free software activists and Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming
Shotcut, the free open-source Qt-based video editor, released the Beta for next 25.07 few days ago
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted
Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!
I showed you Plasma idle desktop figures, two separate articles
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look
Linux Kamarada 15.6 does an outstanding job of making openSUSE more user-friendly
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security related news
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More
Kernel picks
Some of the latest articles