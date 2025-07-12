news
GNU and Linux Leftovers
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ a2ps @ Savannah: a2ps 4.15.7 released [stable]
This is a stable release of GNU ap2s, the “anything to PostScript” converter.
This release contains a small fix to remove some unused debug code that was not C23-compatible. There is no need to upgrade unless you’re having trouble building a2ps with a C23 compiler.
Games
Hackaday ☛ PlayStation Case Mod Hides Gamer Shame
[Zac] of Zac Builds has a shameful secret: he, a fully grown man, plays video games. Shocking, we know, but such people do exist in our society. After being rightfully laughed out of the family living room, [Zac] relocated his indecent activities to his office, but he knew that was not enough. Someone might enter, might see his secret shame: his PlayStation 5. He decided the only solution was to tear the game console apart, and rebuild it inside of his desk.
Bunny Bunker Is Building Its Base On PC, MacOS, And Linux This Month
Danish indie developer Polyspice Games is releasing Bunny Bunker for Windows, macOS, and Linux on July 26, 2025, via Steam. Blending base-building strategy with tower defence gameplay, the game puts players in charge of a determined colony of rabbits fighting to survive and escape a monster-infested world.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Sovereign AI Platform Picks openSUSE
OpenNebula Systems officially announced the launch of Fact8ra, which is Europe’s first federated AI-as-a-Service platform.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ From sales development to renewals: Mariam Tawakol's career progression at Canonical
In this edition, we’re excited to spotlight the journey of one of our team members who took that leap and shaped a fulfilling new chapter at Canonical. Meet Mariam Tawakol.
Ubuntu Studio ☛ Ubuntu Studio: Ubuntu Studio 24.10 Has Reached End-Of-Life (EOL)
As of July 10, 2025, all flavors of Ubuntu 24.10, including Ubuntu Studio 24.10, codenamed “Oracular Oriole”, have reached end-of-life (EOL). There will be no more updates of any kind, including security updates, for this release of Ubuntu.
