The best Linux distribution of 2024 is MacOS-like but accessible to all

siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1

Dubbed “Shine on…”, powered by the latest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, and synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of December 23rd, 2024, siduction 2024.1.0 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.2, the recently released Xfce 4.20, and the LXQt 2.1 desktop environments.

postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46

Highlights of postmarketOS 24.12 include updated interfaces with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell on Mobile 46, Phosh 0.43.1, and Sxmo 1.17.0. The Phosh UI now supports accent colors, while the Sxmo UI switches to wofi as the new menu with smooth scrolling and line wrapping, and improves device support.

Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, Serpent OS Alpha has two official flavors featuring the latest GNOME 47.2 and COSMIC 1.0 alpha 4 desktop environments. Both editions are supported equally, but the devs recommend using the GNOME edition because the Rust-based COSMIC is not yet mature and it’s subject to frequent potentially breaking changes.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 22nd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of OpenShot 3.3 include Cosmic Dusk as the default theme for a modern and stylish look, a Wayland-compatible color picker that allows color picking only from the OpenShot main window, customizable audio buffer size in preferences for optimal playback, and a Recovery menu for recovering previous auto-saved files.

The best Linux distribution of 2024 is MacOS-like but accessible to all

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024

Quoting: The best Linux distribution of 2024 is MacOS-like but accessible to all | ZDNET —

Ah, 2024. You were a year, that's for certain. You had 365 days, each a slat on the roller coaster rails that moved us forward while also taking us to higher highs and lower lows.

One thing is for certain: 2024 saw a lot of incredible Linux distributions released. There was a new Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint, Rhino Linux, EndeavorOS, Manjaro, Zorin OS, openSUSE, Nobara, Garuda, and many more, all of which shined in one way or another.

Applications: Popcorn Time, Flatpak, ScummVM, Calibre
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
29,000 Pages With the SSG [original]
Android Leftovers
MECOOL KM9PRO MAX 4K Streaming Box runs Google TV 12.0 on Realtek RTD1325 SoC
Why I no longer recommend this Windows-like Linux distro
today's howtos
GNU Releases: parallel, gtypist, and texinfo
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi, Unix Workstations, Open Hardware, Arduino, and More
What do I want to see in the Linux ecosystem in 2025?
What Is Linux Mint, and Why Would You Use It?
A warm December embrace for you
Ultramarine Linux 40 continues to be one fine unofficial Fedora Spin
Best Free and Open Source Software
the twenty-fifth year of my free software career
The One With Androids & Cameras, But It's Mainline Linux
Debian Mirrors Hierarchy
The Linux log files you should know and how to use them
This Linux distro I recommend to power users takes a unique approach to OS design
A Brief History of FAI, Which Began 25 Years Ago
Today in Techrights
Want a Really Lightweight Desktop Linux Experience? Try a Window Manager
GNU/Linux and Free Software Stories
Programming Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS Hates Precompiled Programs, EasyOS File Information App
BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Open Source Security Podcast
Kernel: Unleashing the kernel with eBPF Steinar H. Gunderson's Kernel adventures
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Linux 6.13-rc4
Android Leftovers
Google proposes Android, browser contract changes to address Search antitrust ruling
Free and Open Source Software
Review: The best of 2024
Archman XFCE Edition 2024-12 Stable Release
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Today in Techrights
All-Time High for Linux in Qatar [original]
8 Defining Moments in the Open Source and Linux World: 2024 Edition
Elive 3.8.46 released
Your Own Linux Desktop in the Cloud and in Your Pocket, for Free
This Week in KDE Apps: Search in Merkuro Mail, Tokodon For Android, LabPlot new documentation and more
Operating Systems and Free Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Programming and Hardware Development
Web Browsers: Hyper Dropped From Curl, Blocking Ads Made Simpler
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Confusion Over the Term "Free Software"
Richard Stallman on Love
Android Leftovers
Android 14 Breaks Phone as a Key for Some Cars
today's howtos
Mesa 24.3.2 and wayland-protocols 1.39
Games: GamingOnLinux Hibernates, Warside, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII
Wine 10.0-rc3
Rhino Linux Is One of the Most Innovative Linux Distros
Free and Open Source Software
I converted this Windows 11 Mini PC into a Linux workstation - and didn't regret it
2024 Was a Good Year for GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia [original]
Today in Techrights
