Like my blog? Here is how I set it up.

As my FOSDEM 2025 talk ("Bringing terminal aesthetics to the Web") is approaching, I thought it would be a good idea to take a step back and think about minimal web design. And I believe my blog is a good example for taking apart to the pieces and understand what makes a minimal website minimal.

Also, some people requested me to share which tool/language/kit I'm using for writing these posts.

So, ladies and gentlemen, here it is.