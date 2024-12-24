today's howtos
Markup from Hell ☛ The devil is in the <details>
The more adventurous would hack together some input and label elements together. With the help of :checked and some clever CSS selectors, you could achieve the same visual representation as the one above but without the need for JavaScript.
Orhun Parmaksız ☛ How I set up this blog
Like my blog? Here is how I set it up.
As my FOSDEM 2025 talk ("Bringing terminal aesthetics to the Web") is approaching, I thought it would be a good idea to take a step back and think about minimal web design. And I believe my blog is a good example for taking apart to the pieces and understand what makes a minimal website minimal.
Also, some people requested me to share which tool/language/kit I'm using for writing these posts.
So, ladies and gentlemen, here it is.
Fastmail ☛ Dec 23: Ten years of JMAP | Fastmail
Over the past year some of us have also been working in the server-to-server space with an idea that may wind up replacing or enhancing DKIM.
And finally, next year we will be investing a lot more effort into making the Cyrus IMAP server not just a reference implementation for JMAP, but much easier to both develop and run.
In 10 years time, I hope to post about how Cyrus and JMAP have taken over the world, but I’ll also happily settle for them having both improved Fastmail’s product immeasurably, having plenty of happy customers, and continuing to help make email better for everybody through our work.
TechRepublic ☛ How to Scan for IP Addresses on Your Network with Linux
Are you having trouble remembering what IP addresses are in use on your network? Jack Wallen shows you how to discover those addresses with two simple commands.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text on Linux Mint 22
Sublime Text is a powerful and versatile text editor that has gained immense popularity among developers and programmers. Known for its speed, flexibility, and extensive feature set, Sublime Text is an excellent choice for those working on Linux Mint 22.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on CentOS Stream 10. Docker has revolutionized the way developers build, ship, and run applications. Its containerization technology allows for consistent environments across different stages of development and deployment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KubeSphere on Debian 12
KubeSphere is a powerful, enterprise-grade container platform built on Kubernetes. It provides a user-friendly interface for managing containerized applications and infrastructure. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of installing KubeSphere on Debian 12, step by step.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KubeSphere on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KubeSphere is an open-source container management platform that simplifies the deployment and management of containerized applications. Built on Kubernetes, it provides a user-friendly interface and a rich set of features for developers and DevOps teams.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on Linux Mint 22
Discord has become an essential communication tool for gamers, tech enthusiasts, and communities worldwide. Its robust features allow users to connect through voice, video, and text chat seamlessly. For Linux Mint users, installing Discord can enhance your gaming experience and facilitate community engagement.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WireGuard on openSUSE
WireGuard is a modern and efficient VPN protocol known for its simplicity, speed, and robust security features. As the digital landscape evolves, the need for secure connections becomes increasingly critical. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how to install WireGuard on openSUSE, ensuring you can enjoy a secure and private browsing experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenShot on Manjaro
OpenShot is a powerful, open-source video editing software that caters to both novice and professional users. Its user-friendly interface and extensive features make it a popular choice among video editors. If you’re using Manjaro, a user-friendly Arch-based GNU/Linux distribution, installing OpenShot can enhance your video editing capabilities significantly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams on CentOS Stream 10 [Ed: Very dangerous thing to install]
Microsoft Teams has become an essential tool for collaboration and communication in various work environments. As more users turn to Linux-based systems, the need for installing Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams on distributions like CentOS Stream 10 has grown.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams on Fedora 41 [Ed: Very intensive spyware, proprietary]
In today’s remote work environment, effective communication and collaboration tools are essential. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams has emerged as a leading platform for businesses, enabling seamless interaction through chat, video calls, and file sharing. For Fedora 41 users, installing Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams can enhance productivity and connectivity with colleagues.
Document Foundation ☛ 2024 – The Documentation Team Made LibreOffice Shine
2024 was a prolific year for the LibreOffice documentation. With many guides updated and the application Help tracking closely the latest LibreOffice release, the team made all efforts to keep the pace of the development, bringing the new features to the public in the set of books, Help online and more.
Install VNC Server on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky to Access it via VNC Viewer
VNC (Virtual Network Computing) helps control and manage the remotely running graphical GNU/Linux systems. We can install and configure the VNC on any GNU/Linux system, including Almalinux 9 and other RPM distros such as RedHat, CentOS, Rocky, and Oracle Linux.