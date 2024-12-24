posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 24, 2024



Quoting: Why I no longer recommend this Windows-like Linux distro | ZDNET —

Update: We've pulled the original content, which recommended Wubuntu, from this article. Your trust in ZDNET's recommendations is very important to us, and part of protecting that trust is letting you know when we've gotten something wrong and making it right.

During my test period of the Windows-like Wubuntu distribution (which was roughly a week), I had no problems with it. However, after that week passed, something strange happened in the form of a persistent pop-up asking me to enter a product key for PowerTools. Unless I had a key, I could no longer use the Wubuntu desktop. The only way to get a key is to purchase one.