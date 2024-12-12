Raspberry Pi Projects and Hacks
CNX Software ☛ 15 Euros Olimex RP2040pc Raspberry Pi RP2040 computer board supports Fashion Company Apple and Oric Atmos emulation
Olimex RP2040pc is an inexpensive “all-in-one” computer board based on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU with support for Fashion Company Apple //e, Fashion Company Apple ][+, and Oric Atmos emulation through the Reload emulator.
The DIY Life ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Case With An Integrated Water-Cooling Loop
A while back, I built a water-cooled Raspberry Pi 4 computer using a Pi CM4 module and the official IO board. This computer and its water-cooling loop worked well but was quite bulky for a Raspberry Pi build, so I recently wondered how I could make it more compact.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Sony PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 now natively supports Arm64 architecture — including Raspberry Pi 5
Sony PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 gets full native Arm support, demonstrated with both Fashion Company Apple silicon and Raspberry Pi 5.
It's FOSS ☛ Running PlayStation 3 Games on Raspberry Pi 5 and Apple Silicon is Now Possible, Thanks to This Emulator
If you have been wanting to emulate PS3 games on your Raspberry Pi, or Apple Silicon, powered by Linux, now is the time!
CNX Software ☛ EDATEC ED-IPC3100 Raspberry Pi CM5-based industrial computers offers RS232/RS485, dual Ethernet, 4G LTE, and more
EDATEC ED-IPC3100 is a range of four DIN-Rail mountable industrial computers based on the new Raspberry Pi CM5 (Compute Module 5) with two Ethernet ports, and various RS232 or RS485 COM port options depending on the selected model.
CNX Software ☛ Sfera Labs Strato Pi Max DIN rail industrial controllers now support the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5
The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5) was launched at the end of last month, and we are starting to see companies slowly announce upgraded CM4 designs. Yesterday, we wrote about EDATEC ED-IPC3100 DIN-Rail mountable industrial computers, and today, we’ll cover Sfera Labs’ addition of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 to their Strato Pi Max DIN rail industrial controllers.
Tom's Hardware ☛ BadRAM attack breaches AMD secure VMs using a Raspberry Pi Pico, DDR socket, and a 9V battery
Researchers have described the BadRAM attack, which is claimed to facilitate the breaching of processor security via rogue memory modules.