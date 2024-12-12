RISC-V, Arduino, and More Open Hardware
Ubuntu ☛ SiFive, ESWIN Computing and Canonical announce availability of Ubuntu on the HiFive Premier P550
We are pleased to announce that SiFive, ESWIN Computing and Canonical are enabling Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on the HiFive Premier P550, a development platform that offers a premium RISC-V development experience, an important milestone for the RISC-V development community.
Hackaday ☛ Danger-Klipper Fork Renamed To Kalico
Hobbyist 3D printers have traditionally run the open source Merlin firmware, but as printers are being pushed to the limits, more capable firmware Klipper are being developed. This is why the aptly named ‘Danger-Klipper’ fork of the Klipper firmware comes with the motto ‘I should be able to light my printer on fire’. Because the goal of Danger-Klipper wasn’t literally to light printers on fire (barring unfortunate accidents), the project has now been renamed to Kalico by the developers, after the pirate Calico Jack to maintain the nautical theming.
Arduino ☛ This unique wall sconce welcomes you home with warm light
Have you ever walked through your front door after a long day of work and realized that your home just isn’t as inviting as it seems like it should be? While it may not work miracles, some nice and welcoming lighting can make a big difference.
CNX Software ☛ SenseCAP Indicator – An ESP32-S3 and RP2040-based Meshtastic LoRa device with a 4-inch touchscreen display
The SenseCAP Indicator is a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen device designed for IoT connectivity and Meshtastic applications powered by Espressif Systems ESP32-S3 and Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontrollers. It supports Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity, as well as LoRa using the Semtech SX1262 chip. The device also provides Grove connectors for expansion and a microSD slot supporting up to 32GB. Preloaded with Meshtastic firmware, the SenseCap Indicator is ready to function as a Meshtastic desktop or car node and can be reconfigured into a LoRaWAN Single-Channel Gateway.
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare Double Eye LCD module is a high-tech alternative to googly eyes
Waveshare has recently launched the Double Eye LCD module (also known as the 0.71inch DualEye LCD module), a high-tech alternative to googly eyes, with two 0.71-inch round IPS displays with 160×160 pixels of resolution and 65K color depth. It uses the GC9D01 driver and communicates via an SPI interface. The module operates at a 3.3V or 5V and is designed so that both ESP32 and Arduino boards can drive it.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 813: Turn Off The Internet
This week, Jonathan Bennett, Simon Phipps, and Aaron Newcomb chat about retrocomputing, Open Source AI, and … politics? How did that combination of topics come about? Watch to find out!