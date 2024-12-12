RISC-V, Arduino, and More Open Hardware

Hobbyist 3D printers have traditionally run the open source Merlin firmware, but as printers are being pushed to the limits, more capable firmware Klipper are being developed. This is why the aptly named ‘Danger-Klipper’ fork of the Klipper firmware comes with the motto ‘I should be able to light my printer on fire’. Because the goal of Danger-Klipper wasn’t literally to light printers on fire (barring unfortunate accidents), the project has now been renamed to Kalico by the developers, after the pirate Calico Jack to maintain the nautical theming.