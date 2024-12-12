Shallow press releases and parroting from Linux Foundation (some even computer-generated slop!)
Slop, marketing SPAM, and press releases follow: (fake news or PR in "news" clothing)
-
Linux Foundation Expands Global Footprint with Strategic India Launch
India's developer ecosystem, with 9.5 million developers, is projected to become the world's largest by 2028.
-
Linux Foundation Launches LF India To Boost Open Source Collaboration [iophk: Will more than 2% of the budget there be used on Linux?]
-
Linux Foundation launches LF India to boost open source software collaboration and innovation
-
Linux Foundation unveils LF India: A new hub for Open Source innovation and collaboration
-
Linux Foundation Announces Launch of LF India to Expand Global Open Source Support and Innovation
-
Linux Foundation launches LF India - Telecompaper
-
Linux Foundation Announces Launch of LF India to Expand Global Open Source Support and Innovation
-
Linux Foundation launches LF India to boost open source innovation
-
Linux Foundation launches LF India to enhance open source collaboration [Ed: LLM slop sponsored by LF]
-
Linux Foundation sets up India entity to boost open source collaboration