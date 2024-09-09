Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Gender and sexuality in Australian surveys and census by @ellis2013nz
Rlang ☛ Mind reader game, and Unicode symbols
Dima Kogan ☛ Dima Kogan: GNU Make: details regarding intermediate files
mrbuild cannot do this without a bleeding-edge version of GNU Make, but users
of mrbuild can do this by explicitly mentioning specific files in rules. This
would suffice: [...]
Antonio Terceiro: gotcha: using ccache in Debian package builds
Before I upload packages to Debian, I always do a full build from source under sbuild. This ensures that the package can build from source on a clean environment, implying that the set of build dependencies is complete.
But when iterating on a non-trivial package locally, I will usually build the package directly on my Debian testing system, and I want to take advantage of ccache to cache native (C/C++) code compilation to speed things up. In Debian, the easiest way to enable
ccacheis to add
/usr/lib/ccacheto your
$PATH. I do this by doing something similar to the following in my
~/.bashrc: [...]
Hackaday ☛ Reverse Engineering The Web API Of An Akaso EK7000 Action Camera
Recently, [Richard Audette] bought an Akaso EK7000 action camera for his daughter’s no-smartphones-allowed summer camp, which meant that after his daughter returned from said camp, he was free to tinker with this new toy. Although he was not interested in peeling open the camera to ogle its innards, [Richard] was very much into using the WiFi-based remote control without being forced into using the ‘Akaso Go’ smartphone app. To do this, he had to figure out the details of what the Android app does so that it could be replicated. He provided a fake camera WiFi hotspot for the app in order to learn its secrets.