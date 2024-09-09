Before I upload packages to Debian, I always do a full build from source under sbuild. This ensures that the package can build from source on a clean environment, implying that the set of build dependencies is complete.

But when iterating on a non-trivial package locally, I will usually build the package directly on my Debian testing system, and I want to take advantage of ccache to cache native (C/C++) code compilation to speed things up. In Debian, the easiest way to enable ccache is to add /usr/lib/ccache to your $PATH . I do this by doing something similar to the following in my ~/.bashrc : [...]