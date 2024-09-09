Open Hardware Leftovers

Sony did a great job with this controller, packing it with features like haptic feedback and an ergonomic design. While the tried-and-true Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller has been a staple for PC enthusiasts, the PS5 controller is a strong contender you shouldn’t overlook. (I use both!)

In this article, I’ll show you how to pair your PS5 controller to your gaming laptop and how to set it up properly. I’ll also go over some of the benefits and pitfalls you may face when using this controller with PCs.