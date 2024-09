Geminispace

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024,

updated Sep 10, 2024



"I don't understand ?!"

How did that happen?

Of all capsules in Geminispace, gemini.tuxmachines.org ended up on top of the list in Lupa.

It's not the first time, but it's still good publicity and recognition.

We no longer rely only on the Web. █