Fwupd 1.9.24 Firmware Updater Adds Support for Capsule-on-Disk for Dell Systems

Fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, rolled out v1.9.24, introducing enhancements and bug fixes.

One of the notable changes in this update is the addition of support for “capsule on disk” for Dell systems. This enhancement allows for smoother and more reliable firmware updates by storing the update files directly on the disk, simplifying the update process when the system reboots.

Moreover, the update addresses a crucial issue with connection cache reuse that could affect the stability of Redfish Baseboard Management Controllers (BMCs). By preventing the reuse of connection caches, fwupd 1.9.24 ensures that BMCs can restart without errors, boosting system reliability and administrative efficiency.