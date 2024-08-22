Fwupd 1.9.24 Firmware Updater Adds Support for Capsule-on-Disk for Dell Systems
Fwupd 1.9.24 looks like a small update that only adds support for capsule-on-disk for Dell systems, support for updating firmware on more MediaTek scaler devices, and support for updating the firmware of Parade USB hubs.
This release also fixes the VLI USB 3 private flag registration, excludes known recovery partitions when choosing an ESP volume, and no longer re-uses the connection cache to fix the Redfish BMC restart.
Linuxiac:
-
Fwupd 1.9.24 Enhanced Support for Dell Devices
Fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, rolled out v1.9.24, introducing enhancements and bug fixes.
One of the notable changes in this update is the addition of support for “capsule on disk” for Dell systems. This enhancement allows for smoother and more reliable firmware updates by storing the update files directly on the disk, simplifying the update process when the system reboots.
Moreover, the update addresses a crucial issue with connection cache reuse that could affect the stability of Redfish Baseboard Management Controllers (BMCs). By preventing the reuse of connection caches, fwupd 1.9.24 ensures that BMCs can restart without errors, boosting system reliability and administrative efficiency.