NVIDIA 560 Linux Driver Released with Open GPU Kernel Modules by Default
Highlights of the NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series include an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.
This release also adds support for the EGL_KHR_platform_x11 and EGL_EXT_platform_xcb extensions on Xwayland, a PipeWire backend to NvFBC to enable it to work on Wayland compositors that support screencasting via XDG Desktop Portal, and support for multiple concurrent clients to NvFBC direct capture.
Update
NVIDIA stable driver 560.35.03 released for Linux with Wayland fixes
NVIDIA today released driver 560.35.03 as the latest stable version for Linux users, so here's all that's changed.
Notebookcheck:
Latest Nvidia drivers for Linux default to open-source GPU kernel modules
Nvidia drivers for open-source operating systems are opting for open-source kernels.
The latest Nvidia drivers for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris bring some small updates with a nice shift that better matches the ethos of each of these OSes. Nvidia driver 560 brings an update for the "nvidia-installer" tool that defaults to using an open-source GPU kernel module for the display driver, a first for the company.
In the past, Nvidia GPUs have generally worked on Linux with the caveat that the drivers were proprietary, meaning that the code base was not viewable to or editable by anyone. However, Nvidia has slowly shifted to open-source drivers for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris, and this latest update defaults the kernel modules to open-source versions.
The new drivers also fix bugs that caused some Xwayland games to crash, fix a memory corruption bug related to Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) events in some laptops, and improve support for variable refresh rate laptops and displays. The drivers also include Vulkan information in the "nvidia-settings" control panel.
Linuxiac:
NVIDIA Releases Major Driver Update 560.35 for Linux x64 Systems
NVIDIA has rolled out its newest Linux display driver update, version 560.35.03. It is already available for download and is recommended for users seeking the latest improvements for their graphics hardware.
We’ll start by saying this version addresses multiple issues identified in previous releases. Notably, it resolves a compatibility problem first seen in version 555.58, where certain DVI outputs failed to connect with HDMI monitors.
In addition, NVIDIA has corrected a significant issue that caused the KDE Plasma Shell to freeze when interacting with applets in a Wayland compositor environment.
Linux users will be happy to know that with the latest release, NVIDIA has updated the nvidia-installer to automatically select the open GPU kernel modules as the default on systems equipped with GPUs supporting proprietary and open kernel modules.