GNOME 47 Beta Desktop Released with Many Changes, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 22, 2024



There’s been a lot of changes added since the alpha version of the GNOME 47 desktop series, and the beta release is packed with lots of goodies, including support for hardware encoding for screen recordings, support for tablet tool keybindings and actions, support for tablet tool pressure ranges, and implementation of placement and focus logic with always-on-top windows.

GNOME 47 beta also improves the sticky behavior with transient dialogs, adds plumbing for transforming the color state, implements the ability to recover from secondary GPU update failures, adds support for the notification portal to always use the GTK protocol, improves the Persian on-screen keyboard layout, makes the overview startup notification more reliable, and adds unlinked rounded buttons in notifications and dialogs.

