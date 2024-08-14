Sparky 2024.08
Sparky 2024.08
This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line, which provides home partition encrypting to the CLI Installer, Midori as a default web browser, and package updating as usually.

Sparky 2024.08 Rolls Out with Home Partition Encryption
Sparky Linux, a Debian testing-based semi-rolling release, has rolled out an update, bringing the system’s packages up to date with the latest from both Debian and Sparky’s testing repositories as of August 12, 2024.
A standout feature in this release is the enhanced Sparky CLI Installer, which now offers an option for encrypting the home partition, significantly bolstering data security right from the installation phase.
Moreover, including the Linux kernel 6.10.3 and other newer and long-term support versions boosts system stability and compatibility across a wider range of hardware.