Sparky 2024.08

Sparky Linux, a Debian testing-based semi-rolling release, has rolled out an update, bringing the system’s packages up to date with the latest from both Debian and Sparky’s testing repositories as of August 12, 2024.

A standout feature in this release is the enhanced Sparky CLI Installer, which now offers an option for encrypting the home partition, significantly bolstering data security right from the installation phase.

Moreover, including the Linux kernel 6.10.3 and other newer and long-term support versions boosts system stability and compatibility across a wider range of hardware.