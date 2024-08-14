Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

How To Use DuckDuckGo as Search Engine on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you switch from Google to DuckDuckGo as default search engine your use on Ubuntu 24.04 or more precisely Firefox web browser. Today DuckDuckGo is an alternative search engine and very famous in the Free Software Community especially among the privacy-aware projects and people, for example, Tor Browser uses it by default, and so does other GNU/Linux distribution derived from Ubuntu, Trisquel. Now if you care about your privacy, after learning much about it, you might want to use it too. Let's try it out!

How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install LibreWolf, a privacy-promising web browser derived from Firefox, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". It is available in Ubuntu standard format DEB although it comes from its own repository as today it is still not available in the official repository. Finally, it can be considered as an alternative to the preinstalled Firefox which comes in Snap format and both can be used together. Now let's install it!

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 11th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

Ubuntu is probably the only distribution out there that doesn’t offer users access to the very latest kernels, at least not officially and not in an easy manner. Shipping a new Ubuntu release with the latest and greatest Linux kernel was probably one of the most requested features of the Ubuntu community.

New Release: Tails 6.6

Follow our installation instructions:

T-Deck Plus: An ESP32 Handheld Device with GPS and LoRa Support

At the core of the T-Deck Plus is the ESP32-S3FN16R8, a dual-core LX7 microprocessor that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 LE connectivity. The device is equipped with 16MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM. Additionally, the T-Deck Plus includes a Micro SD card slot, allowing for further expandable storage.

Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August

  
Initially scheduled for August 19, Ubuntu 24.04.1's release was moved to August 29 after a few high-impact upgrade bugs were found

 
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
With eLxr, Wind River Brings Debian Linux to the Edge

  
Future Ubuntu Releases Will Ship with the Latest and Greatest Linux Kernel

  
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

  
Linux 6.11-rc3

  
Sparky 2024.08

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy'

  
Kubernetes v1.31 and More

  
Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
Mozilla Faces Financial Uncertainty After Google Loses Lawsuit

  
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Ubuntu, Fedora, and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Bad Voltage

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers: Curl, Firefox, and Chrom*

  
Software: wcurl, Magit, and FEX

  
today's howtos

  
What’s Behind The Unusual DMCA Notices From “Crowdstrike”?

  
Raspberry Pi Pico, RP2350, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Standards: ActivityPub, QUIC, and Public Standard Document Formats

  
Android Leftovers

  
LILYGO T-TWR REV2.1 is an ESP32 walkie-talkie board with display, GNSS, and SA868 module

 
Bad information drives out good or how much can we trust Wikipedia?

  
Efinix introduce the low-power Topaz RISC-V SoC FPGA family for “high-volume, mass-market applications”

  
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Breaches, Botnets, and More

  
PG Back Web 0.2 Brings Local Storage Support

  
Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, August 16, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian Qt6 updates plus Kubuntu Noble .1 updates

  
Games: Super reaKtor, Minetest, and More

  
Wine 9.15 Launches with Enhanced MSHTML Prototypes

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Servers

  
today's leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
Python Bans Prominent Dev for Enjoying the Wrong Old SNL Sketch

  
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Videos

  
EU Funding for Free Software

  
BSD, Linux, and games

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Chromium (With Rust Complexity) Makes Life Harder for Slackware (un-Googled) and Chrome+Clones Have Malicious Features Other Than Google's and Microsoft's

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
Donald Trump and Local Governments Hit by Microsoft/Windows TCO

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Canaima – Venezuelan desktop based distribution

  
Review: TrueNAS 24.04.2 "SCALE"

  
The colors of GTK

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 11th, 2024

  
GameBar Overlay: A Linux Alternative to Microsoft Game Bar

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Software and Debian Activities

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Retro: PineTime, Pi, and Video Game Preservation

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Talk by Aleix Pol and GNU World Order

  
2 new shows/presentations