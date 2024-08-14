Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
14 Best Free and Open Source Email Servers - LinuxLinks
Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients.
Within the Internet email system, a message transfer agent, or mail transfer agent, or mail relay is software that transfers electronic mail messages from one computer to another using SMTP. The terms mail server, mail exchanger, and MX host are also used in some contexts.
Here’s our verdict on the finest email servers for Linux. All of the servers are published under an open source license.
Rash - Reckless Racket Shell - LinuxLinks
Rash is a language, library, and shell REPL for Racket.
Rash combines the convenience of simple shell-like syntax with the power of Racket, a full-fledged programming language. Use as a repl that is as convenient for pipelining programs as Bash is, but has all the power of Racket. Use as a scripting language with #lang rash. Embed in normal Racket files with (require rash), and mix freely with any other Racket language or library.
This is free and open source software.
Showtime - GNOME media player - LinuxLinks
Totem (Videos) is currently the default GNOME video player. It’s regarded as a Core App. But it looks like Showtime may usurp Totem.
Showtime is billed as a media player that lets you watch videos without any distraction.
Showtime uses the GStreamer framework for video and audio playback. It also uses GTK4/libadwaita to deliver a modern and immersive user interface with a responsive design which also seamlessly adapts to different screen sizes, including mobile and tablet.