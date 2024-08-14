Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam
LibreOffice includes applications like Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, and Base, and is the default suite for Linux. I started my journey with LibreOffice as an Outreachy applicant, which was my first time contributing to LibreOffice and interacting with other developers on the IRC channel. After researching various organizations and projects, I chose to contribute to the “Sidebar Deck for Quick Find” project because it aligned with my skills as a C++ developer.