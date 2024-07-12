GNOME 46.3 Desktop Environment Released with Various Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2024



Coming one and a half months after GNOME 46.2, the GNOME 46.3 release improves performance when using multiple virtual monitors, iBus support in pop-ups, hardware-accelerated rendering when headless, back support for legacy X11 cursor themes, and Activities Overview animation when windows overlap workspaces.

This release also includes GNOME Control Center 46.3 with an updated Mouse page in the Mouse & Touchpad panel to make the Mouse test click indicator no longer respond to middle clicks, an updated Sharing panel to make the Orca screen reader read the “Add Folder” row in the Media Sharing settings, as well as small improvements to the Networks panel.

