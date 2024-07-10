LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities
LXD, a system container and virtual machine manager, is a project under the Canonical wing, the company behind Ubuntu. It offers a user-friendly and secure way to manage Linux containers and has just released its latest version, 6.1.
For those unfamiliar, LXD extends LXC (Linux Containers) by adding a more powerful and easier-to-use management layer to LXC’s existing functionalities.
LXC, for its part, provides a machine-like experience, supporting full operating system functionality within containers while leveraging containerization’s lightweight, scalable benefits.
LXD 6.1 Released
LXD 6.1, the first feature release in the new 6.x series, is released with significant improvements to container and virtual machine management. This update focuses on enhancing network functionality, VM performance, and overall system security.