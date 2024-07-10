posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024



Quoting: LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities —

LXD, a system container and virtual machine manager, is a project under the Canonical wing, the company behind Ubuntu. It offers a user-friendly and secure way to manage Linux containers and has just released its latest version, 6.1.

For those unfamiliar, LXD extends LXC (Linux Containers) by adding a more powerful and easier-to-use management layer to LXC’s existing functionalities.

LXC, for its part, provides a machine-like experience, supporting full operating system functionality within containers while leveraging containerization’s lightweight, scalable benefits.