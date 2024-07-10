LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Firefox 129 Enters Beta Testing with Improved Reader View, Other Changes

Firefox 129 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser that only introduces an improved Reader View that replaces the “Type controls” menu with a “Text and layout” menu that features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9

Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 is here about two and a half months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 to rebase the underlying GNU/Linux operating system on the Debian Sid repository as of June 28th, 2024, and bump the kernel from the Linux 6.7.9 used in the previous version to Linux 6.9.7, for better hardware support, of course.

Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Firefox 128, which is the new ESR (Extended Support Release) series, includes a revamped dialog to clear user data, which was initially planned for Firefox 126, but it needed more work to hit the stable channel. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, and temporary cached files or pages.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

ASRock Unveils New Mini-ITX Motherboards with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 Processors

ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.

HatDrive! Nano: Affordable €9.00 M.2 HAT for Raspberry Pi 5

The Pineboards HatDrive! Nano is a compact 2230/2242 M-Key M.2 HAT for the Raspberry Pi, measuring 55 x 34mm. It offers an affordable upgrade from a microSD card to M.2 storage, supporting NVMe SSDs, AI accelerators, and other M-Key devices. It is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi case lid and the Active Cooler.

LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024

LXD 6.1 Linux containers

Quoting: LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities —

LXD, a system container and virtual machine manager, is a project under the Canonical wing, the company behind Ubuntu. It offers a user-friendly and secure way to manage Linux containers and has just released its latest version, 6.1.

For those unfamiliar, LXD extends LXC (Linux Containers) by adding a more powerful and easier-to-use management layer to LXC’s existing functionalities.

LXC, for its part, provides a machine-like experience, supporting full operating system functionality within containers while leveraging containerization’s lightweight, scalable benefits.

Read on

Also:

Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 128 open-source web browser is now available for download with a new dialog for clearing browsing data and cookies, support for the Saraiki language, and other changes.
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
GDB 15.1 released!
Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available
 
Looking at Next Steps for Leap 16 Branding
Many thanks to all who participated in the Leap 16 branding workshop at the openSUSE Conference 2024
Linux 6.6.38
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.38 kernel
Google extends Linux kernel support to keep Android devices secure for longer
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO Stories
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
It's final! Fedora moves to Wayland-only GNOME, dropping X11 from its media to enhance user experience
LXD 6.1 Launches with New Network Capabilities
LXD 6.1 Linux containers manager brings enhanced VM performance, OVN auto IP allocation, and new Powerflex SDC support
GNOME 47’s New Font: How to Try it on Ubuntu
News that GNOME’s design team is looking to make Inter the default font in GNOME 47 got me curious about what the typeface might look in action
Best Free and Open Source Software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Zephix is a live Linux operating system based on Debian stable
How I manage my KDE email
Every once in a while people ask me about my email routine, so I thought I’d write about it here
Games: Preserve, Sea Sniffers, and More
Today in Techrights
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, RISC-V, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, OpenSSH Coverage, and WordPress Briefing
Security Leftovers
Leftovers: Makula, IBM, and Kernel
Programming Leftovers
Debian and Ubuntu Development Reports
Applications and Free Software Lists
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Chrome Android Gets a Security Boost with Safety Check v2!
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more
12 Things I Do Right After Installing Linux (And You Should Too)
Did a fresh Linux install? You're not done yet. Whether you're new to Linux or a seasoned user
COSMIC Desktop Introduced Its Official Wallpapers
System76's COSMIC desktop just released a set of eight official wallpapers
Goodbye Archcraft Linux, Thank You for This Year, I Switched to Endeavor OS!
My journey using a Linux distro has been very long
Best Free and Open Source Software
mAid – easy and ready-to-use distribution for Android lovers
mAid is an easy and ready-to-use Linux distribution for Android lovers
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
Calamares ABI Checking
Seems like over 3 years ago I wrote something about ABI stability checking and investigated a little how tools could be used to help maintain ABI stability for Calamares
today's leftovers
Windows TCO Leftovers
LibreOffice 24.2 review - A pleasant surprise
In many ways, LibreOffice is the Linux of office suits. What do I mean by this? Well, some releases are good, some bad, there are often seemingly random regressions in between
Programming Leftovers
EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” Review: Surprisingly Good Release
A new major release of the lightweight Linux distribution EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” is now available for general use (with a point release)
6.10-rc7
Games: Bare Butt Boxing, Bella Wants Blood, and More
Today in Techrights
Hacking A Brother Label Maker: Is Your CUPS Half Empty Or Half Full?
It wasn’t just the old copy of CUPS, either
Android Leftovers
Review: Nothing’s $199 CMF Phone (1) is either the best deal in Android or too good to be true
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Some hardware news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Medevel on Free Software for Healthcare Service Providers
today's howtos
Monthly News – June 2024
Many thanks for your donations and for your support
Dune 3D – parametric 3D CAD
Tips and tricks: Changing init software after a distribution has been installed
Following the article I wrote on comparing init software and a Questions & Answers column in which we talked about distributions which allow the user to select their distribution's init software
Kate and OrgMode
I have a very.. unusual notetaking and task setup with Kate, using Orgmode files
Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 8: Media Streaming Platform
Today we will look into setting up a media streaming platform
One year of freelancing
It was exactly one year ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
In Rome, Use GNU/Linux [original]
As Romans do
LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux.
Countries Where GNU/Linux Adoption is Higher Than the International Average (4.4%) [original]
4.4% is now the average market share of GNU/Linux
Today in Techrights
