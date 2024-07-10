posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024



Quoting: X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41 —

Fedora has been a frontrunner in adopting Wayland as the platform has been the primary experience since Fedora Linux 36. However, until now, X11 support has always been part of the distribution’s ISO installation images. But with Fedora 41, this is set to change.

The Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo), a key governing body within the Fedora Project that oversees various technical decisions related to the distro’s development, unanimously decided, with all voting in favor, that the upcoming Fedora Workstation 41, set for release in late October, will exclusively feature Wayland, sidelining the older X11 packages for GNOME.