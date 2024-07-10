posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2024



Quoting: GNOME 47's New Font: How to Try it on Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu —

Why Inter? This clean, open-source sans-serif font is designed specifically for user interfaces. It’s legible and clear at various sizes and resolutions, boasts a broad character set, and supports hundreds of languages.

Still, this tentative typography swap is not set in stone: we’re early in the GNOME 47 development cycle, the proposed font change is just that: a proposal. Further testing is needed to ensure Inter is an adequate replacement for Cantarell, GNOME’s incumbent default.

And even if GNOME do decide to make Inter the preferred interface font in GNOME 47 (due for release in September) it won’t affect Ubuntu 24.10 since Ubuntu uses the Ubuntu font by default (and has done since 2010).

But just because Ubuntu doesn’t follow upstream GNOME’s direction, doesn’t mean you can’t. It’s easy to change font in Ubuntu to anything valid font installed on your system.