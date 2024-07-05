Databases and Servers: PostgreSQL and More
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PgBouncer 1.23.0 released
PgBouncer 1.23.0 has been released. This release contains a number of new features along with a variety of improvements and bug fixes. Highlights are: User name maps can now be used in authentication configuration. In multi-process PgBouncer setups, it is now possible to do rolling restarts. Replication connections can go through PgBouncer.
See https://www.pgbouncer.org/2024/07/pgbouncer-1-23-0 for more information, the detailed changelog, and download links.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: MongoDB® use cases for automotive industry
The automotive industry is a vast and complex sector that includes all companies and activities involved in manufacturing vehicles or their components (such as engines, electronic control units (ECUs) and bodies). However, this sector is growing even more, as it experiences a technological revolution driven by new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics.
Managing and utilising the enormous amounts of data that modern automobiles create is a critical challenge the automotive industry faces. Innovators are tasked with producing great user experiences and need to make effective use of data to deliver value.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Managed PostgreSQL service provider Tembo raises $14M
The company says it’s developer-focused, meaning it wants to simplify the task of installing and managing PostgreSQL as well as the more than 200 extensions in its ecosystem. Tembo’s strategy is to make as many extensions as possible available using a package manager and registry it built called Trunk.
-
The Register UK ☛ Db2 is a story worth telling, even if IBM won't
Db2 was modeled on the ideas of IBM researcher Edgar Frank "Ted" Codd, who first described the theory of relational databases in 1970. The first products became available on IBM mainframes in 1983 and later on Unix, Linux, and Windows. The product has been styled as DB/2, then DB2, before settling on the current Db2 in 2017. According to database pioneer Michael Stonebraker, it was Db2's adoption of SQL on its world-dominating mainframe platform that led to the query language becoming the de facto standard.
-
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ WordPress hosting vs web hosting: 7 key differences
Your new website is ready to launch. All you need is the right hosting to make it accessible online. WordPress hosting vs web hosting – which of these two is the way to go? While both options can get your site online, they offer distinctly different experiences and benefits.