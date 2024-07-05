Databases and Servers: PostgreSQL and More

PgBouncer 1.23.0 has been released. This release contains a number of new features along with a variety of improvements and bug fixes. Highlights are: User name maps can now be used in authentication configuration. In multi-process PgBouncer setups, it is now possible to do rolling restarts. Replication connections can go through PgBouncer.

See https://www.pgbouncer.org/2024/07/pgbouncer-1-23-0 for more information, the detailed changelog, and download links.