This week has not been good for the sanity of system admins and knowledgeable users both, as there is hardly a system nor network that remains untouched by a new insecurity issues. The Intel Raptor Lake or Alder Lake system you are running is vulnerable to an all new branch prediction attack which is called Indirector. The Indirect Branch Predictor used in those architectures turns out to be designed with a predictable structure that allows for high precision manipulation. While there is a fix available, it comes with the same performance hit associated with previous speculative execution patches and you can expect to see significant performance hits after applying it. In some cases Linux systems are seeing their performance reduced by 50%.