IBM, Fedora, and Oracle

The latest update to uek-next is ready to install, update to the 6.9 kernel! Read more at our Release Notes, which cover installation and configuration for the kernel.

Want to learn more about UEK-next's configuration and packages? Read more about the configs used to build the package on our blog, or browse them yourself at our live kernel-config browser tool.

UEK-next doesn't ship alone: we also include a number of userspace packages that help reveal the full functionality of upstream Linux like updated btrfs and xfs packages. Review the full set of userspace packages here at our new public instance of repowatch, the yum repository browser.

Browse the source changes in git to learn more about what Oracle Linux features are, well, featured in uek-next. It's all public in our git commit history.