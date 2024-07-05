IBM, Fedora, and Oracle
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 320
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 320: [...]
-
Check out UEK-next, now updated to the 6.9 kernel
The latest update to uek-next is ready to install, update to the 6.9 kernel! Read more at our Release Notes, which cover installation and configuration for the kernel.
Want to learn more about UEK-next's configuration and packages? Read more about the configs used to build the package on our blog, or browse them yourself at our live kernel-config browser tool.
UEK-next doesn't ship alone: we also include a number of userspace packages that help reveal the full functionality of upstream Linux like updated btrfs and xfs packages. Review the full set of userspace packages here at our new public instance of repowatch, the yum repository browser.
Browse the source changes in git to learn more about what Oracle Linux features are, well, featured in uek-next. It's all public in our git commit history.
-
In-Place Upgrade from Oracle Linux 7 to 8 Now Certified for EBS 12.2
During an in-place operating system (OS) upgrade, the existing Oracle E-Business Suite environment is preserved on your current hardware while the existing operating system is upgraded to a newer version. I am pleased to announce that an in-place OS upgrade from Oracle Linux 7 to 8 using the Leapp utility is now certified for Oracle E-Business Suite 12.2. Oracle Linux 8
-
LWN ☛ Making containers bootable for fun and profit
Dan Walsh, Stef Walter, and Colin Walters all walk into a presentation and Walter asks, "why would you want to boot your containers?" This isn't the setup for some technology joke, this is part of the trio's keynote at DevConf.cz in Brno, Czech Republic on June 14 about bootable containers (bootc). The talk, which was streamed to YouTube for those of us who didn't attend DevConf.cz in person, provided a solid overview of bootc and the problems it is intended to solve. The idea behind bootc is to make creating operating-system images just as easy as creating application-container images while using the same tools.
Walters is the creator of libostree (originally called OStree) and rpm-ostree, tools that allow creation, deployment, and management of bootable filesystem trees using a Git-like interface. LWN first covered OStree in 2012, and more recently in covering Project Bluefin, which uses libostree and rpm-ostree to create its images. Making it easier to compose and update operating-system images is a problem, he noted during the talk, that he has been working on for a long time and is important to him: "we ended up making our society dependent on computers, so it's important to keep them updated".
-
University of Toronto ☛ Fedora 40 and a natural but less than ideal outcome with 'alternatives'
Fedora, like various Linux distributions, has a system of 'alternatives', where several programs from several different packages can provide alternative versions of the same thing, and which one is used is chosen through symbolic links in /etc/alternatives (Fedora's version appears to be this implementation). These alternatives can have priorities and by default the highest priority version of something gets to be that thing; however, if you manually choose another option, that option is supposed to stick. On a Fedora system, you can see the surprisingly large list of things handled this way with 'alternatives --list' and see about a particular thing with 'alternatives --display '.