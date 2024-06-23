Linux Kernel News
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Gaudi 2-D AI Accelerator Surfaces In New Linux Patch, A New Revision For China?
Intel has brought in support for a new mysterious Gaudi 2 product at Linux, suggesting that the firm might experiment with the AI markets.
Enhancing Linux Kernel Security Against Procedural Threats
Engineers in the tech industry have recently unveiled a cutting-edge approach to bolstering the security of the Linux kernel against emerging cyber threats. Instead of relying on traditional methods, this new technique harnesses the power of advanced memory management to fortify the system’s defenses.
KitGuru ☛ Linux 6.11 is getting support for discrete Intel Battlemage GPUs
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers are making significant strides in preparing for the release of Xe2-based Battlemage discrete GPUs. Set to replace the DG2/Alchemist architecture, the enabling work is underway for the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel, with the latest drm-intel-next patches for Linux 6.11 revealing the addition of Battlemage Xe2 HPD display support.
Once the pull request shared by Phoronix is merged into the main branch, an updated Linux distro should be able to offer basic support to Battlemage discrete GPUs. This, however, will still take a while, as the Linux 6.11 merge window is scheduled to open only in mid-July.