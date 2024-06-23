Linux Kernel News

Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers are making significant strides in preparing for the release of Xe2-based Battlemage discrete GPUs. Set to replace the DG2/Alchemist architecture, the enabling work is underway for the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel, with the latest drm-intel-next patches for Linux 6.11 revealing the addition of Battlemage Xe2 HPD display support.

Once the pull request shared by Phoronix is merged into the main branch, an updated Linux distro should be able to offer basic support to Battlemage discrete GPUs. This, however, will still take a while, as the Linux 6.11 merge window is scheduled to open only in mid-July.