Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
CNX Software ☛ The Pico Display Base Board offers a simpler way to create Raspberry Pi Pico LCD projects
The Pico Display Base Board is a printed circuit board from Applying Microcontroller Solutions that provides a platform for building Raspberry Pi Pico-based display projects. It works with a Raspberry Pi Pico board and an LCD screen based on the Solomon Systech SSD1963 display controller.
CNX Software ☛ AIC8800-based WiFi 6 AX300 USB adapter sells for less than $3
Adding networking capabilities to a computer or SBC has never been cheaper, as we’ve just written about a $12 M.2 RTL8126 5GbE module, and now I’ve come across a WiFi 6 USB adapter based on AIC8800 chipset that sells for under $3 on Aliexpress. I found out about it after we published an article about the Luckfox Pico Ultra W SBC that comes with a 2.4 GHz WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module that happens to be based on an AIC8800DC module.
Hackaday ☛ An Arduino Nano Clone In A DIP-Sized Footprint
Nobody doubts the utility of the Arduino Nano and its many clones, and chances are good you’ve got at least one or two of the tiny dev boards within arm’s reach right now. But as small as it is, the board still takes up a fair amount of real estate, especially on solderless breadboards during the prototyping phase of a project. Wouldn’t it be nice to shrink down the Nano just a bit and regain a couple of rows for plugging in components and jumpers?
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi rover bot is named Floyd and is super sassy, thanks to Chat GPT
Larry's Workbench is using a Raspberry Pi to power his custom rover bot, which is voice-activated and very sassy, thanks to Chat GPT.
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: A new RISC-V toy... requiring almost no tinkering
Shortly before coming back from Argentina, I got news of a very interesting set of little machines, the MilkV Duo. The specs looked really interesting and fun to play with, particularly those of the “bigger” model, Milk-V DUO S Some of the highlights: [...]