Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ PoC Published for Exploited Check Point VPN Vulnerability
PoC code targeting a recent Check Point VPN zero-day has been released as Censys identifies 14,000 internet-accessible appliances.
Security Week ☛ Secrets Exposed in Hugging Face Hack
AI tool development platform Hugging Face has detected a Spaces hack that resulted in the exposure of secrets.
SANS ☛ A Wireshark Lua Dissector for Fixed Field Length Protocols, (Mon, Jun 3rd)
I developed a Wireshark dissector in Lua to parse binary protocols (over TCP) that are composed of fields with fixed lengths.
Security Week ☛ Snowflake Data Breach Impacts Ticketmaster, Other Organizations
Ticketmaster and other organizations have been affected by a data breach at cloud Hey Hi (AI) data platform Snowflake.
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Final Call: Submit your Technical Initiatives (TI) Funding Request by June 7th, 2024
We are excited to announce that another round of Technical Initiative (TI) funding is coming to a close with the mid-June window mentioned in the blog: How OpenSSF Technical Initiatives Can Receive Strategic Funding.
ZDNet ☛ Kaspersky released a free GNU/Linux virus removal tool - but is it necessary?
Concerned about viruses on your GNU/Linux computer? I tested Kaspersky's new Virus Removal Tool for Linux. Here's what you need to know about it.