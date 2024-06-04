KDE: Side Projects and Google Summer of Labour (Including Okular Work)

People of the Internet,

While I have mostly been silent in my blog posts until now, I’d like to put it out there that GSoC’24 at KDE has been going strong for me.

The Project : Forms/Javascript support improvement for Okular

Okular, the cross-platform universal document viewer developed by KDE supports PDFs with forms. These forms often use Javascript to make forms more convenient for its users. However, as of today, the support for Javascript within Okular is lacking. During this Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code timeline, I’ll be working on improving this form and javascript support in Okular.

Okular uses the QJSEngine provided by the Qt framework for running the javascript in a sandboxed environment. While QJSEngine provides the engine, all the necessary JS objects supported by the PDF specification need to be supported by us. Along with this, many Acrobat specific pre-defined scripts need to be implemented in order to allow for PDFs to work consistently with other PDF readers like Adobe Reader, PDF.js, etc.