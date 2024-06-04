Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and More
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Mistakes That Made Us Love GNU/Linux | LINUX Unplugged 565
The facepalm moments that make us question our sanity—and swear off sudo for a week.
-
Destination Linux 373: Controlling Your Device with Your FACE & I.C.B.M. listens to us about Watson AI
-
Tux Digital ☛ 373: Controlling Devices with Your FACE & I.C.B.M. listens to us about Watson AI
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #5 – OpenAI’s Matt Knight and Exploring the Intersection of Hey Hi (AI) and Open Source Security
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 284
A brief news segment with mostly good stuff from Mozilla and KDE. Plus some great discoveries including downloading YouTube and other videos, processing data and CSV files on the command line, controlling cycling workout gear and graphing your progress, and a top tip for following Mastodon accounts in a normal RSS feed reader.