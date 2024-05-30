Transmission 4.0.6 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Various Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on May 30, 2024



Coming almost six months after Transmission 4.0.5, the Transmission 4.0.6 release is here to improve the parsing of the HTTP tracker announce response, update the Flatpak release metainfo, improve UTP peer connections to follow user-defined speed limits better, and address a couple of logging issues.

The Transmission GTK client was improved to compile with GTKMM 4 and correctly build on BSD platforms, while the developer name and launchable desktop-id were added to the metainfo files. In addition, Transmission 4.0.6 fixes a bug where the GTK client’s “Use authentication” option was not saved between sessions.

Read on