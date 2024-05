Windows in Mauritania: From 100% to 51% on Desktops/Laptops (Or Down to 8% Across All Form Factors)

On desktops and laptops, GNU/Linux touched 6% in Mauritania a few months ago (it is still measured highly), but with Android in the mix it looks really bad for Windows. Take a look:

It was at 6% earlier this year.

The Western media almost never talks about this. █