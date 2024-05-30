Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
The Campaign to 'End' Richard Stallman - Part II - Scaring People Who Produce Videos in Support of Stallman
There are allegations of threats, defamation, and censorship
New
-
A 3-Year Campaign to Coerce/Intimidate Us Into Censorship: Targeting My Wife
In my view, it is a form of overt sexism
-
[Chart] Chromebooks in Micronesia Grew at the Expense of Microsoft Windows
As of today...
-
Linus Torvalds Mocked "Cloud Native" in His Latest Talk (Arguing It's Just Hype), 'Linux' Foundation 'Research' (Marketing) Chooses Proprietary Software to Query Its Adopters
The name "Linux" is overused, abused, even grossly misused
-
Links 29/05/2024: More Arrests of Regime Critics and Hate Crimes
Links for the day
-
Brittany Day (linuxsecurity.com) Now Leverages Microsoft Chatbots to Promote Microsoft Propaganda Disguised as "Linux"
What Brittany Day does is an attack both on the Web and on Linux
-
[Meme] Don't Trust Users to Boot Their Own PCs?
UEFI 'secure' boot
-
Links 29/05/2024: Hack The Box, Why I Left Healthcare, and Chatbots as Health Risk
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 29/05/2024: BESM Retro Second Edition and Itanium Day
Links for the day
-
Azerbaijan: Microsoft Falls From 99.5% to Almost Nothing or Less Than 20% (Windows Down Sharply, GNU/Linux Surges)
Based on statSounter
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, May 28, 2024
-
The Campaign to 'End' Richard Stallman - Part I - Two Canceled Talks in a Row?
RMS has left Europe, so the concept of "delayed" talk is facetious or deeply cynical
-
An "Efficient Windows 11 Experience" is Removing a Text Editor (Less than 5 Megabytes in Size) and Adding Chatbots That Require a New PC/Datacentre
Vista 11 24H2 update removes WordPad
-
On Desktops/Laptops in Andorra Windows Fell to Less Than Half, 20% If One Counts Mobile as Well
And this is a European country
